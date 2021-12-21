Podcast: Another loss, another night spent wondering what the Lakers might be

For a myriad of reasons, the Los Angeles Lakers find themselves in a state of perpetual limbo. Between having a roster riddled with injuries, a group of players — and even coaches — in and out of the health and safety protocols and sheer inconsistent play, this team continues to be a painfully frustrating watch.

There is hope that the image of the roster many envisioned and had high hopes for will appear, but until that day arrives, the club’s margin for error remains razor thin. Those points were perfectly exemplified during the team’s 108-90 loss to the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday night, where despite playing a strong first half, a combination of Carmelo Anthony being ejected and missed shots swiftly derailed any chance at a positive outcome.

So on today’s edition of Talk-O-Tuesday, our hosts Alex Padilla and Alex Regla recapped another rough loss for the team, Talen Horton-Tucker’s up-and-down (but mostly down) season thus far, and whether the team will actually ever be fully available all at once.

And even if the roster does come together miraculously to all be healthy at the same time, the Lakers will have a lot to figure out in short order before tough decisions have to be made about what the team might look like after, say, the trade deadline — which falls just weeks after Anthony Davis is due to return from injury.

You can listen to the full episode below, and to make sure you never miss a show, subscribe to the Silver Screen and Roll podcast feed on iTunes, Spotify, Stitcher or Google Podcasts.

And for a short-form recap pod, check out Lakers Lowdown, in which Anthony Irwin recaps the previous day’s news and gets you ready for the day ahead in LakerLand, every weekday morning on the Silver Screen & Roll Podcast feed.