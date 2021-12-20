Lakers to sign Mason Jones from South Bay Lakers to two-way contract

The Los Angeles Lakers are signing guard Mason Jones to a two-way contract from the team’s G League affiliate, the South Bay Lakers, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

An undrafted free agent following the 2020 NBA Draft, Jones signed a pair of two-way contracts with the Rockets and Sixers last season before being waived by the latter heading into the offseason. Jones eventually signed with the South Bay Lakers and has shown out in his brief time there.

Jones has been a standout with South Bay early this season. In 12 games, he is averaging 17.8 points, 6.5 rebounds and 7.1 assists per game while shooting 41.2% from the 3-point line and 49.6% from the field. He has scored 30 points twice this season, most recently in a win over the Clippers’ G League affiliate in which he added 9 assists and 6 rebounds.

Last season, Jones played 26 games for the Rockets and six games for the Sixers. In those games, he averaged 5.3 points and shot 36.4% from the 3-point line.

The Lakers currently have both two-way roster spots filled in forward Chaundee Brown and center Jay Huff. One of the two players would need to be cut from their two-way deal to sign Jones. It remains to be seen which one will, and we will update this story when we know.

On Sunday, the NBA announced revisions to the current rules when it comes to both replacement and two-way players. Teams are now permitted to sign one replacement player for each positive COVID test on the roster, leading to the team signing both Isaiah Thomas and Jemerrio Jones in recent days.

For two-way contracts, the league eliminated the 50-game limit for players, allowing those players to be used more freely in a season where COVID outbreaks have ravaged the league. Currently, the Lakers have six players in health and safety protocols, as well as assistant coach Phil Handy and head coach Frank Vogel.

