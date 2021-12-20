Podcast: Undermanned Lakers won’t be undermanned much longer

Down to only 10 players due to an ongoing COVID outbreak, including a pair of two-way players in Jay Huff and Chaundee Brown, recent 10-day signee Isaiah Thomas and newly-activated Trevor Ariza, the Lakers put up a valiant fight against the Chicago Bulls on Sunday before falling 115-110.

LeBron James was his typical dominant self, scoring 31 points with 14 rebounds and six assists while playing a host of minutes at center with the team down to just one active center in DeAndre Jordan. Russell Westbrook followed him in minutes played at 38 while scoring 20 points with nine rebounds and eight assists.

It was a pair of unexpected contributions that nearly helped the Lakers pick up the win. After finishing as the team’s leading scorer in their blowout loss to Minnesota, Thomas was inserted into the starting lineup and scored 13 points. Carmelo Anthony added 21 points on 5/12 shooting from the 3-point line.

On today’s episode of “Can U Dig It,” a podcast by the Silver Screen & Roll network, Jacob and Christian discuss the valiant effort the team put up in the loss and where the team goes moving forward.

With the league allowing teams to sign more replacement players moving forward, they also discuss some potential options for the team to sign to bulk up the roster as they endure their outbreak.

