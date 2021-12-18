The Lakers are dealing with an ongoing COVID-19 outbreak on the team. We’ll be tracking the latest players and staff members to end up in the health and safety protocols as a result at this page.

Share All sharing options for: Which Lakers are in the health and safety protocols?

The Los Angeles Lakers, like many other teams around the NBA, are currently dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak among players and other members of the organization, and as a result it’s getting hard to keep track of who is — and isn’t — eligible to play for this team on any given night.

To help with that, below we will be keeping a list of the players who are currently available, which ones are in the protocols, which ones are injured, and any other staff members who are moved into isolation as the season continues to press forward in spite of these less than ideal circumstances.

Bookmark this page and return back for the latest information on who is and isn’t available for this team moving forward.

Available Players

Russell Westbrook, guard Wayne Ellington, guard Kent Bazemore, guard Rajon Rondo, guard LeBron James, forward Carmelo Anthony, forward DeAndre Jordan, center Isaiah Thomas, guard (on a 10-day contract via the hardship exception) Jay Huff, center (on a two-way contract) Chaundee Brown, guard (on a two-way contract) Trevor Ariza, forward (will only play in emergency)

Players in the NBA’s Health and Safety Protocols

Austin Reaves, guard Malik Monk, guard Avery Bradley, guard Talen Horton-Tucker, guard Dwight Howard, center Kendrick Nunn, guard (also has a bone bruise)

Injured Players

Anthony Davis, forward/center (left knee contusion)

Other Staff Members in the Protocols

Phil Handy (Assistant Coach) Bill Macdonald (Television Broadcaster) Mychal Thompson (Radio Broadcaster)

Below, we will keep an updating list of our latest stories on who is in and out of the protocols as the season presses forward. Bookmark this page for further updates as these stories continue to develop, and stay safe out there.

For more Lakers talk, subscribe to the Silver Screen and Roll podcast feed on iTunes, Spotify, Stitcher or Google Podcasts.