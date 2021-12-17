Anthony Davis to undergo MRI for left knee contusion

Anthony Davis was driving across the lane in the first quarter of the Lakers’ Friday night game against the Minnesota Timberwolves when he appeared to step on a Wolves player’s foot, twisting his right ankle in the process and falling to the ground in pain.

Davis remained on the ground for several minutes while being looked at by a Lakers trainer before eventually being helped up and limping off the floor, down the tunnel and into the locker room. But when he returned a few minutes later and played well into the third quarter, it seemed like the team had dodged a bullet.

Unfortunately, that good fortune wasn’t to last, as with around six minutes left in the third quarter, Timberwolves wing Jaden McDaniels fell into Davis’ knee after being fouled by LeBron James, causing it to turn inward and leaving Davis unable to put much weight on it.

Davis was helped off of the floor, and a 3-point deficit quickly turned into a 20-plus-point one as the Timberwolves pushed away for a 110-92 victory while the Lakers looked shellshocked.

Anthony Davis struggled to get to the locker room after an apparent knee injury in the third quarter. pic.twitter.com/MOBSzzrYYJ — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 18, 2021

The Lakers said that Davis has a left knee contusion and will undergo an MRI as the team continues its road trip in Chicago. There is, obviously, no timetable on him yet moving forward.

“We asked him how he’s doing. He said ‘we’ll find out more tomorrow.’ That’s all we know,” said LeBron James after the game. “My concern is always for his health... You wish for the best and leave it in the man above’s hands.”

“He did see the team doctor here, and he’s just going to be evaluated tomorrow with the MRI, and we’ll know more at that time,” added Lakers head coach Frank Vogel. “Hopefully it’s something minor and he can get back soon, but we’ll find out tomorrow.”

Dave McMenamin of ESPN reported that on first exam, Davis’ knee appears structurally intact.

Source familiar with Anthony Davis’ left knee injury tells ESPN, “so far all is in good structure, but want to take another image.” — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) December 18, 2021

Davis has already been dealing with ongoing left knee soreness — the same knee McDaniels collided with — for several days now, an injury that cost him two games this week. With this issue compounding that one, the team is obviously wise to be cautious with their star here and attempt to avoid him making the knee worse, especially during a time when they’re already so short on healthy players amid an ongoing COVID-19 outbreak among the team’s traveling party.

For as long as Davis is out and Dwight Howard remains in health and safety protocols, the team’s options for traditional centers will be down to DeAndre Jordan and two-way player Jay Huff, an undrafted rookie.

This developing story will update with more information.

