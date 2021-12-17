 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Trevor Ariza upgraded to questionable to make debut for Lakers

Trevor Ariza will likely not play when the Lakers take on the Timberwolves in Minnesota on Friday, but he will be available for the first time this season as his debut gets closer.

By Harrison Faigen Updated
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Boston Celtics v Los Angeles Lakers Photo by Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images

Lakers veteran Trevor Ariza has missed the whole season so far as he continues to rehab from offseason ankle surgery, but for the first time this season, he has been upgraded to questionable to play.

The team told reporters that Ariza will likely not play when the Lakers face the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday, but will be in uniform if they need emergency reinforcements as they continue to deal with ongoing injury issues and a COVID-19 outbreak.

Ariza was projected as a starter in the preseason, and recently practiced in the G League with the South Bay Lakers as he continues to work his way back towards the lineup. Shams Charania of The Athletic reported earlier this week that Ariza was slated to make his return this week or next week, even before the team’s current injury and illness woes.

Still, even if it comes as the team is simply desperate for players who can both walk and test negative for COVID-19, the medical team even clearing Ariza to be in uniform for emergency situations is a big step in the right direction for the 36-year-old veteran forward this team has continually maintained will be integral to the development of their identity. Whether Ariza plays against the Wolves or not, it really does appear that Lakers fans should expect to see him in the lineup soon, meaning we’re not far away from seeing what this team could really look like when they’re closer to whole.

The Lakers tip off against the Timberwolves on Friday at 7 p.m. PT. It will be televised locally on Spectrum SportsNet, and nationally on ESPN.

This breaking news story may update as it continues to develop.

For more Lakers talk, subscribe to the Silver Screen and Roll podcast feed on iTunes, Spotify, Stitcher or Google Podcasts. You can follow Harrison on Twitter at @hmfaigen.

In This Stream

When will Kendrick Nunn and Trevor Ariza return from injury?

View all 17 stories

More From Silver Screen and Roll

Loading comments...