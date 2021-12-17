Kendrick Nunn becomes fifth Lakers player to enter health and safety protocols

Kendrick Nunn has entered health and safety protocols and will be put into isolation, the Los Angeles Lakers announced on Friday. He joins Avery Bradley, Russell Westbrook, Dwight Howard and Talen Horton-Tucker among Lakers players in the health and safety protocols as the team continues to deal with an outbreak among the traveling party that has also sidelined assistant coach Phil Handy, TV play-by-play man Bill Macdonald and radio analyst (and former Laker) Mychal Thompson.

Trevor Ariza also remains out with the same injury that has sidelined him all season.

We don’t know for certain if Nunn tested positive, but the league’s protocols indicate that only unvaccinated players are placed into health and safety protocols for close contact with another individual who tests positive. For vaccinated players, a stint in health and safety protocols is only necessary if they test positive themselves. Prior to the season, Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka said the team would be fully vaccinated by the opening night of the season.

In positive news, Lakers guard Malik Monk tested negative two days in a row and was recently allowed to rejoin the team, and they have an emergency replacement player on the way in the form of NBA veteran Isaiah Thomas. But this roster will still be extremely depleted when they take on the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday night.

Making matters worse, the Wolves, like most NBA teams, are also dealing with COVID issues of their own:

Taurean Prince has also been added to the list of Minnesota players entered into the league’s protocols. https://t.co/7YukxFpFZ2 — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 17, 2021

The Lakers and Wolves will tip-off this somehow nationally televised game at 7 p.m. PT.

This developing story will be updated with more information.

