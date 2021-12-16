Malik Monk tests negative for COVID-19, allowed to rejoin Lakers

The Lakers got some rare good news on the COVID-19 front on Thursday night, as Malik Monk returned two negative tests, two days in a row, and as a result was allowed to travel with the team for their game against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday.

ESPN broke the news, and the O.C. Register confirmed the report shortly afterwards.

Lakers guard Malik Monk has tested out of Covid protocols, sources tell @mcten and me. Prior testing led him into protocols on Wednesday. The Lakers play Minnesota on Friday night. Russell Westbrook, Avery Bradley, Dwight Howard and Talen Horton-Tucker remain in protocols. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 17, 2021

Can confirm ESPN report and add that Malik Monk was permitted by the NBA to travel with the Lakers to Minnesota. — Kyle Goon (@kylegoon) December 17, 2021

With Avery Bradley and Russell Westbrook entering the protocols on Thursday, Monk testing out is good news on both a human and basketball level, as in addition to him not being sick — which is obviously what is most important — the Lakers now have at least slightly more backcourt depth for Friday’s game.

With Monk back, the team also now at least has two players aside from LeBron James — Monk and Rajon Rondo — with some ability to run point guard duties so that James does not have to overwork himself as one of just two offensive initiators.

Monk is now the second Laker — after James — to test out of health and safety protocols early this season, and his return gives the team nine available, full-time roster players, not including their pair of two-way players or the incoming signing of Isaiah Thomas.

The Lakers and Timberwolves will tip off at 7 p.m. PT on Friday, and it remains to be seen if any more players will test out of protocols before then. However, given that it has now been two days and Monk is the only player we’ve heard of testing out, expect that Howard and Horton-Tucker will likely remain in protocols for at least 10 days, as is the norm around the league.

