Reports: Lakers plan to sign Isaiah Thomas to 10-day contract via hardship exception

The Los Angeles Lakers are planning to sign two-time All-Star Isaiah Thomas to a 10-day contract via the NBA’s hardship exception, according to a report from Shams Charania of The Athletic on Thursday. Thomas was most recently with the Denver Nuggets’ G League affiliate, the Grand Rapids Gold. He scored 42 points in his debut in the minor league’s annual showcase.

Thomas said earlier this week that he was “very close” to signing with the Lakers in the offseason. In the wake of this, it would seem that was a pretty accurate interpretation.

The Lakers are likely eligible for the hardship exception because they have at least four players who are sick or injured are guaranteed to miss at least three games, per Larry Coon’s CBA FAQ.

However, according to multiple reports, they haven’t been granted the exception yet.

Sources confirm the Lakers are planning to sign veteran Isaiah Thomas to a 10-day hardship exception contract provided they’re granted one. — Dan Woike (@DanWoikeSports) December 16, 2021

If LAL - which has full 15 man roster - is granted a hardship exemption by the NBA, it plans to sign Isaiah Thomas to a 10-day contract on Friday, sources tell ESPN. Ironically, Thomas was traded from CLE to LAL in ‘18 in deal that opened up the cap space for LAL to sign LeBron — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) December 16, 2021

Should the Lakers be granted the exception, it will end once one of the sick or injured players returns to the court. In other words, Thomas’s time in Los Angeles will likely be limited unless he nails his audition.

This developing story will be updated with more information.

