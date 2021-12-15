Podcast: Austin Reaves isn’t afraid of the moment

The Los Angeles Lakers got quite the shift from Austin Reaves on Wednesday. Not only did he contribute 15 points and 7 rebounds in 32:13 off of the bench, but he made the clutch 3-pointer that secured a 107-104 victory over the Dallas Mavericks for his team.

It was incredible.

Another look at Austin Reaves' CLUTCH game-winning triple for the @Lakers! pic.twitter.com/rMojOA4LvI — NBA (@NBA) December 16, 2021

On tonight’s episode of “The Anthony Irwin Show,” Anthony recapped Reaves’ big night and discussed where he fits into the Lakers’ increasingly crowded guard rotation. They also pointed out the other standout performers from Wednesday’s game, including Wayne Ellington, who hit the second-most clutch shot of the night.

After that, they went over a few trades the Lakers can make. For a written version of what Anthony and Christian talked about, you can read our trade targets story here. In short, the Lakers don’t have a lot to work with, but even the smallest of upgrades can help them in a big way.

