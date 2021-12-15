Reacts: NBA slow in reacting to COVID outbreaks?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NBA. Each week, we send out questions to the most plugged in Los Angeles Lakers fans, and fans across the country. Sign up here to join Reacts, and check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.

As more and more players enter health and safety protocols across the league — including Talen Horton-Tucker, Malik Monk and Dwight Howard for the Lakers — and outbreaks worsen across franchises like the Chicago Bulls and Brooklyn Nets, the league has soldiered, continuing to play games. Even with barren rosters, like Brooklyn’s on Tuesday, the NBA has not even hinted at the idea of any sort of in-season, impromptu break to allow teams the chance to get healthy and avoid any potential spreading of COVID-19.

It’s a precedent the league set last year facing similar circumstances at times, but that doesn’t necessarily make it a popular one. While a league-wide break may be a step too far, the league’s response to individual games being postponed could be quicker,

So far, the games postponed have been minimal this season with the Chicago Bulls being the only team to do so. After having 10 players enter health and safety protocols, the Bulls had two games postponed this week and their game against the Lakers, scheduled for Sunday, has already had its starting time pushed back and is in jeopardy itself.

To some degree, unfortunately, this is becoming a new normal for teams and the league. The hope is that, as long as it is normal, the league and teams continue to adapt to the challenges.

New 3-point king

On Tuesday, Steph Curry officially became the league’s greatest 3-point shooter of all time when he surpassed Ray Allen’s record in Madison Square Garden. It was a mere formality for Curry, who has long revolutionized the game with his long-range shooting.

At just 33 years old, Curry will have plenty of time to build on that record and many fans think it’ll be a mark he holds for at least a decade.

When healthy, Curry has been guaranteed to knock down at least 250 3-pointers and has gone as high as 402 in 2015-16. It’s a rate that no player has consistently met in league history and one that, if he can keep it up, could see him put some distance between himself and Allen by the end of his career.

For more Lakers talk, subscribe to the Silver Screen and Roll podcast feed on iTunes, Spotify, Stitcher or Google Podcasts. You can follow Jacob on Twitter at @JacobRude.