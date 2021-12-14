Talen Horton-Tucker tests positive for COVID-19, Lakers cancel practice for health and safety protocols

As the NBA deals with mounting COVID-19 outbreaks following Thanksgiving gatherings, the Lakers announced that they had canceled their previously scheduled practice on Tuesday due to health and safety protocols. Shortly thereafter, third-year guard Talen Horton-Tucker was confirmed by multiple reports and a team announcement to have tested positive for COVID-19 and entered the league’s isolation protocols.

Lakers guard Talen Horton-Tucker has entered health and safety protocols and could miss multiple games, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Lakers cancelled practice today. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 14, 2021

The player is Talen Horton-Tucker, the Lakers announced. https://t.co/ypBUXn9lsb — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) December 14, 2021

Lakers say Talen Horton-Tucker- is out for game at Dallas because of NBA’s Health and Safety Protocols. — Brad Turner (@BA_Turner) December 14, 2021

As of the most recent update to this story, Horton-Tucker is the only player in the protocols:

Updated Lakers injury report: pic.twitter.com/kcprrkseLI — Kyle Goon (@kylegoon) December 14, 2021

The team is still slated, at least for now, to fly to Dallas for their matchup against the Mavericks to start a three-game road trip this week.

Lakers canceled practice today related to health and safety protocols, a spokesperson said. Team flying to Dallas today for Wednesday night matchup with Mavs. — Bill Oram (@billoram) December 14, 2021

Source says team still expects to travel to Dallas as planned to begin a three-game road trip. https://t.co/bqQVsWV6oK — Kyle Goon (@kylegoon) December 14, 2021

While this is the first time (that we know of) that the Lakers have canceled practice due to health and safety protocols this season, it’s not their first bout with COVID-19 this year, with LeBron James spending a brief stint in health and safety protocols himself before ultimately testing negative multiple times to be allowed to return to the lineup last month.

Across the league, though, outbreaks and positive cases have risen in recent days and weeks. The Chicago Bulls had two games postponed on Monday, with their next contest against the Lakers on Sunday being postponed — and in potential jeopardy — even prior to the Lakers canceling practice themselves due to their own positive test.

Prior to the season, Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka noted that his team was set to be 100% vaccinated by opening night of the season. And with positive cases across the league — and country — increasing, the Lakers have encouraged eligible players to get booster shots after the NBA itself recommended the shots as well.

