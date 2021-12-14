 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Talen Horton-Tucker tests positive for COVID-19, Lakers cancel practice for health and safety protocols

Ahead of their three-game road trip this week, the Lakers canceled what would have been their ninth practice of the season after Talen Horton-Tucker tested positive for COVID-19 and was placed into health and safety protocols.

By Jacob Rude Updated
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Los Angeles Lakers v Memphis Grizzlies Photo by Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images

As the NBA deals with mounting COVID-19 outbreaks following Thanksgiving gatherings, the Lakers announced that they had canceled their previously scheduled practice on Tuesday due to health and safety protocols. Shortly thereafter, third-year guard Talen Horton-Tucker was confirmed by multiple reports and a team announcement to have tested positive for COVID-19 and entered the league’s isolation protocols.

As of the most recent update to this story, Horton-Tucker is the only player in the protocols:

The team is still slated, at least for now, to fly to Dallas for their matchup against the Mavericks to start a three-game road trip this week.

While this is the first time (that we know of) that the Lakers have canceled practice due to health and safety protocols this season, it’s not their first bout with COVID-19 this year, with LeBron James spending a brief stint in health and safety protocols himself before ultimately testing negative multiple times to be allowed to return to the lineup last month.

Across the league, though, outbreaks and positive cases have risen in recent days and weeks. The Chicago Bulls had two games postponed on Monday, with their next contest against the Lakers on Sunday being postponed — and in potential jeopardy — even prior to the Lakers canceling practice themselves due to their own positive test.

Prior to the season, Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka noted that his team was set to be 100% vaccinated by opening night of the season. And with positive cases across the league — and country — increasing, the Lakers have encouraged eligible players to get booster shots after the NBA itself recommended the shots as well.

This story will be updated with more information as it continues to develop.

For more Lakers talk, subscribe to the Silver Screen and Roll podcast feed on iTunes, Spotify, Stitcher or Google Podcasts. You can follow Jacob on Twitter at @JacobRude.

More From Silver Screen and Roll

Loading comments...