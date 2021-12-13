Podcast: Will Talen Horton-Tucker finish this season on the Lakers?

Although the Lakers didn't play a game on Monday, they were still heavily featured in the news cycle for multiple reasons.

According to Shams Charania’s latest column for the Athletic, the Lakers have been active on the trade front, reportedly being interested in the likes of Jerami Grant and Ben Simmons in particular.

L.A. may finally also have reinforcements on the way, as Trevor Ariza and Kendrick Nunn are apparently nearing their returns to varying degrees. Ariza’s might be somewhere within the next week or two, and — given how much this roster apparently hinges on the 36-year-old small forward — that’s big news.

Whether or not a trade can be consummated on either front, or if the Lakers even possess the necessary assets to make a deal, is still to be determined. However, the reported activity does suggest the front office may feel the roster needs tinkering. But the team has been playing better, winning five of their last seven games, and are on the verge of finally getting close to a healthy and full roster for the first time all season. So these rumored improvements beg the question — do changes still need to be made?

So on today’s episode of Talk-O-Tuesday, on a Monday, our hosts Alex Padilla and Alex Regla discussed the latest Lakers’ trade reports, which deal would they or wouldn’t pursue, and attempted to figure out how and where Ariza and Nunn could slot in the rotation when they do return.

