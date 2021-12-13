Bulls first team to have contests postponed this season, putting Lakers game next week in potential jeopardy

The Chicago Bulls’ ongoing issues with COVID-19 in recent weeks came to a head on Monday, when the league announced the first postponements of the season. Each of the Bulls’ next two games — against the Pistons on Tuesday and in Toronto on Thursday — were postponed after Alize Johnson became the 10th Bulls player to enter health and safety protocols.

The other players in health and safety protocols include Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan, Coby White, former South Bay Laker Stanley Johnson and former Lakers Summer League player Matt Thomas. Johnson represented an example of how bad things had gotten in Chicago, as he was signed as a replacement player after an initial COVID outbreak but never played a game with the team before entering health and safety protocols himself.

With just shy of a dozen players unavailable, the Bulls roster was down to eight players heading into the week, with a host of those available players signed as replacements for injured players or players in the health and safety protocols. As a result, the league opted to postpone the team’s games this week and allow the franchise to get its feet back under itself.

Why is this relevant to the Lakers? They are currently the next scheduled game for the Bulls. In the best-case scenario, the time between sees the Bulls get healthier, and they’ll be playing their first game in over a week with multiple players coming off a long layoff while in health and safety protocols. In the worst-case scenario, it’ll be another postponement for the Bulls, ending the Lakers’ three-game road trip early before a potentially pivotal game against the Suns back in Los Angeles.

Last season, Washington’s COVID-19 outbreak was one of the most serious as the team went 12 days without being able to step on the court, missing six games consecutively in that span. The Grizzlies also had six games postponed due to a COVID-19 outbreak, with five of those games coming consecutively from Jan. 20 through Jan. 27. In total, the team went 12 days between games. San Antonio was sidelined for 10 days when they had an outbreak last season, resulting in four games missed.

Considering the magnitude of the Bulls’ current outbreak, it’s fair to compare them with some of the worst cases last season and note that returning back to play after just seven days would be by far the quickest turnaround of any team previously in a similar position.

While nothing has been determined yet, based on precedent from last season and in previous outbreaks, it appears unlikely that the Lakers and Bulls game will be played next Sunday.

Stay tuned to Silver Screen and Roll for the latest. This story may update with more information.

