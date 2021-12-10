Lakers still trying to determine source of Anthony Davis’ knee soreness

After Anthony Davis was added to the Lakers’ injury report on Friday morning with knee soreness, the team eventually ruled him out of the second night of their back-to-back vs. the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Head coach Frank Vogel said pregame that Davis would be a gametime decision, and after the 116-95 victory, he said the medical staff ultimately held Davis out as a precaution while they try to figure out what is leading to his knee soreness.

“I don’t really know exactly what the next steps are other than that the medical team just said ‘we want to find out exactly what it is before we put him out there. So they wanted to hold him out for tonight’s game,” Vogel said. “He got treatment and they just came in and said he’s out.”

It’s unclear as of right now if that process of figuring out what is causing the soreness will involve any imaging, or just further physical evaluations. Prior to the game, Vogel said that Davis “just woke up with soreness” and that the injury was a new one.

“He doesn’t even know if it happened on a certain play or anything like that. It’s just something that he woke up with,” Vogel said.

While the Lakers have not provided a timetable for Davis’ return, Dwight Howard and DeAndre Jordan will play bigger roles at center for as long as he’s sidelined.

This is the first game Davis has missed that wasn’t related to illness this season — he was out against the Indiana Pacers with a stomach illness that left him unable to get out of bed — and just his second absence of the 2021-22 campaign. That durability flies in the face of some of the narratives about Davis, and Vogel praised his star’s consistent availability before the game, prior to Davis being ruled out.

“I think it is directly tied to the amount of work he put in during the offseason. That was documented, and that was a clear motivation point for him after the way last season ended, to use the summer to strengthen his body to improve his durability and his ability to be in there,” Vogel said. “I think that’s paid off, and yes I’ve been happy with it.”

It wasn’t enough to keep Davis in the lineup tonight, but it has been something that has helped the Lakers this season, and with the team on the second night of a back-to-back, it was probably smarter for them to exercise caution and avoid Davis making the injury worse until they’re sure what it is.

