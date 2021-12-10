Anthony Davis out vs. Magic, day-to-day moving forward with knee injury

Anthony Davis was questionable to play vs. the Orlando Magic, and prior to the game, Lakers head coach Frank Vogel announced that his star would miss a second game in a row with the knee soreness that already caused him to miss one game vs. the Thunder.

Vogel said that the absence was precautionary with the team having two games off before their next game, and that Davis would be day-to-day moving forward after an ultrasound determined that there was “no structural damage” to his knee.

The injury was a new one, with Vogel saying on Friday that Davis had just woken up with it, and wasn’t even sure when it happened. Dwight Howard and DeAndre Jordan will play bigger roles at center for as long as he’s sidelined. Howard started the Lakers’ win against the Thunder after Davis was ruled out.

This will be the second game Davis has missed that wasn’t related to illness this season — he was out against the Indiana Pacers with a stomach illness that left him unable to get out of bed — and just his third absence of the 2021-22 campaign. That durability flies in the face of some of the narratives about Davis, and Vogel praised his star’s consistent availability before the game, prior to Davis being ruled out.

“I think it is directly tied to the amount of work he put in during the offseason. That was documented, and that was a clear motivation point for him after the way last season ended, to use the summer to strengthen his body to improve his durability and his ability to be in there,” Vogel said on Friday. “I think that’s paid off, and yes I’ve been happy with it.”

And with the team playing a second straight lottery-bound opponent on Sunday, giving Davis a little more rest so he can try and stay in the lineup moving forward makes quite a bit of sense. Especially because — if this injury wasn’t enough evidence — in a recent episode of Spectrum SportsNet’s “Backstage Lakers,” there were some other signs that Davis might have been wearing down from his heaving minutes load at center:

Some fascinating behind-the-scenes tidbits from the coaches meeting (prior to the Clippers game) from Backstage Lakers.



-Trevor Ariza still had a limp at that point

-Confirmation the team is waiting on him to fully go small

-AD was getting tired from how long his shifts were pic.twitter.com/QAjl58HKHT — Harrison Faigen (@hmfaigen) December 12, 2021

This developing story may be updated with more information.

