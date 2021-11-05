Talen Horton-Tucker and Kendrick Nunn both ‘still a ways away’ from returning for Lakers

When the Lakers initially announced that Kendrick Nunn had suffered a bone bruise in his right knee, the team said he’d be reevaluated in 2-3 weeks. A little over a week earlier, the organization also said that Talen Horton-Tucker would be reevaluated in four weeks following surgery on his thumb.

For Nunn, three weeks would be Thursday, Nov. 11. For Horton-Tucker, four weeks was Tuesday, Nov. 9, when he was cleared for contact. However, in a reminder that “reevaluated” does not usually mean “immediately return,” Lakers head coach Frank Vogel’s latest update on both players left some significant doubt that they’ll be getting back on the court for the team soon.

“(Horton-Tucker is) just doing 1-on-1 and 2-on-2 stuff right now, so he’s still a ways away,” Vogel said when asked about THT and when he might return, and his update on Nunn was even less promising, and left significant doubt he’ll be returning soon.

“(Nunn is) still a ways away. I don’t know what the exact timeline is,” Vogel said. “He just started experiencing some soreness in that knee right around the time when he had an ankle sprain, and it was concerning enough to have it looked at.

“They determined that to be safe, given the area in the knee that it was, that he needed to be off it for some time.”

Those updates on Wednesday mirrored what Vogel had to say about both players last week.

“I’m still not where I’m close to feeling like they’re back,” Vogel said then. “Getting closer, but still not to where I’m thinking about having them in games.”

Horton-Tucker being cleared to shoot last week and for contact this week are indeed positive updates as he works his way back from right thumb surgery, but it doesn’t sound like we should expect him back on the court quickly as he continues his rehab. And as our own Dr. Brar noted in his original medical analysis of Nunn’s injury, bone bruises can be stubborn, so while Nunn could be quickly cleared for a return in the next few weeks as he continues to get reevaluated, it sounds like we shouldn’t necessarily assume that’s in the offing.

But while these updates are not entirely surprising, they’re still unfortunate ones for the Lakers, who could really use some extra ballhandling and shot creation right now while LeBron James has no specific timetable for return from his abdominal strain, and with Rajon Rondo and Austin Reaves both day-to-day with “minor” hamstring strains of their own.

We’ll see how everything ultimately plays out, but this is another non-ideal update in a couple of weeks full of them. Here’s wishing everyone a speedy recovery, both on a personal level because injuries suck, and also because — at some point — it would be nice to see what this team was supposed to look like.

