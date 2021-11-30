Podcast: The Lakers finally blew a team out

When the Los Angeles Lakers tipped off against the Sacramento Kings Tuesday night, they did so once again without LeBron James. Prior to the game, it was announced that James entered the league’s health and safety protocols and is expected to miss a minimum of 10 days. Afterwards, Anthony Davis confirmed that his co-star had tested positive for COVID-19.

Without James, the team looked flat in the first half, giving up a deluge of dunks and turning it over at a suboptimal rate. Fortunately, the second half proved to be arguably one of, if not the best of the season thus far. Behind positive contributions from several players, and a sheer spirt that has not been present on a consistent basis, the rally helped lead to a rare, 117-92 blowout win.

And by rare, we mean the Lakers literally won their only game of the season by 10 points or more. Pour one out for your local recap writers.

But beyond the benefits of not racking up another loss, the manner in which the turnaround happened could potentially be the exact thing the team needed as they enter yet another stretch without James, which brings us to today’s episode.

On this week’s edition of Talk-O-Tuesday, our hosts Alex Padilla and Alex Regla recapped what was potentially the most fun Lakers’ win of the season, DeAndre Jordan’s first quarter benching, and then looked ahead to how the team may fare without James in the immediate future.

