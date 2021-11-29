Early so far in the 2021-22 season, the narratives surrounding the and Los Angeles Lakers have largely not been positive ones. With the team 11-11 overall and sitting at sixth place in the Western Conference, the talk surrounding the team is largely centered on them being “old” and unable to stay in front of anyone on defense, the increasing temperature of head coach Frank Vogel’s chair, and their continuing late-game collapses.

But Anthony Davis has it all figured out. He knows the hypocritical media will change their tune and stop calling the Lakers bad if they just suddenly become a good team. He pointed out as much after the team’s triple-overtime loss to the Sacramento Kings on Friday (via ESPN, h/t CBS Sports):

“You know, 10-11, I mean, we could go on a 10-game winning streak, 12-game winning streak, now the narrative is different,” Davis said. “You know, 10-game winning streak, we’re 20-11. Now we’ll shut everybody up. But it’s on us. We’re going to have to do it. It’s not just going to be easy.”

Well, he’s got us there. If the Lakers were to suddenly win as many games as they have so far without losing a single time, that certainly would change the narrative. Can’t argue with that logic.

And luckily for everyone rooting for this team, the very next game, Davis and the Lakers got started on Operation: We Need To Control The Narrative.

1 down, 9 to go.https://t.co/OBNv7sgsez — Silver Screen and Roll (@LakersSBN) November 29, 2021

Can they keep it going? Given that the team’s longest winning streak so far is three games... We’ll see. But if the Lakers can actually win anything close to the number of games in a row Davis outlines, then he’s right: People will certainly start talking about this team differently.

For more Lakers talk, subscribe to the Silver Screen and Roll podcast feed on iTunes, Spotify, Stitcher or Google Podcasts. You can follow Harrison on Twitter at @hmfaigen.