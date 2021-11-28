Podcast: LeBron James at center could be the Lakers answer moving forward

The Lakers won as handily as the 2021-22 version of the team could on Sunday at home against Detroit, winning 110-106. The Big Three carried the way on the night, scoring 82 points combined with only one other player finishing in double figures in scoring.

Behind their constant pressure on the rim, the Lakers outscored an undersized Pistons team in the paint 48-30, making up for them losing the rebounding battle as a whole on the night. Anthony Davis’ jumper returned for at least one night as he knocked down both 3-point attempts on the night. Russell Westbrook, meanwhile, continued to adapt to playing alongside James and Davis with one of his best performances alongside the pair this season.

On this week’s episode of “Can U Dig It,” a podcast by the Silver Screen & Roll network, Jacob Rude is joined by a guest host in Sabreena Merchant to discuss the Lakers victory on the night.

The pair also discuss the development of James playing center and head coach Frank Vogel’s commitment to making that part of the team’s gameplan moving forward. The ripple effect of that move is that only one center of DeAndre Jordan and Dwight Howard will play with the other receiving DNPs, a welcome and unexpected solution to a season-long problem.

