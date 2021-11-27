When will Kendrick Nunn and Trevor Ariza return from injury?

Tracking the latest Lakers injury report updates on the return date, timelines and more regarding Kendrick Nunn and Trevor Ariza.

The team has faced a myriad of health issues this season, but there have only been two players on the Lakers injury report for the entire year so far: Kendrick Nunn and Trevor Ariza, two offseason additions who both came over from the Miami Heat in free agency in the summer.

Nunn — the team’s fifth-highest paid player, and one of only five Lakers not making the veteran’s minimum — has been out since near the end of the preseason with what the team has only called a “bone bruise” to this point.

Nunn was originally slated to be reevaluated on approximately Nov. 11, three weeks after he was originally ruled out (his original timetable was 2-3 weeks before reevaluation), but still has yet to return to the floor.

Ariza — who is 36 years old and has not played more than 60 games in two seasons — was projected as a starter in the preseason, but has missed the Lakers’ entire campaign so far after undergoing arthroscopic debridement surgery on his right ankle in the preseason, surgery necessitated by Ariza dealing with persistent discomfort in the area following the team’s first practice of training camp.

Ariza is currently slated to be reevaluated on approximately Dec. 2, which would be eight weeks after his surgery (which was his original timeline).

On this page, we will be tracking the latest updates the team or NBA insiders give on both players’ timelines. So bookmark this story, and stay tuned below for chronological dispatches on Ariza and Nunn’s statuses as the latest information is reported and released while they work their way back from their respective injuries.

