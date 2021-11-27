When will Kendrick Nunn return from injury?

The team has faced a myriad of health issues this season, but there has only been one player on the Lakers injury report for the entire year so far: Kendrick Nunn, a hoped-for major offseason addition who came over from the Miami Heat in free agency in the summer, but suffered a bone bruise in the preseason that has cost him the entire year so far.

Nunn — the team’s fifth-highest paid player, and one of only five Lakers not making the veteran’s minimum — has been out since near the end of the preseason with what the team has only called a “bone bruise” to this point.

Nunn was reportedly targeting a January debut, but recently suffered a setback in his rehab following a ramp-up in activity as he prepared to play for the first time this year, and the team has “no firm timeline” for when he’ll get back on the court.

Nunn has been open about how “frustrating” the process has been for him:

Lake Show I promise I want to be out there helping my team. Stay patient with me. This process has been just as frustrating for me. I’ll return as soon as I’m healthy! It’ll be worth the wait — Kendrick Nunn (@nunnbetter_) January 21, 2022

