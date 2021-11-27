When will Kendrick Nunn and Anthony Davis return from injury?

The team has faced a myriad of health issues this season, but there has only been one player on the Lakers injury report for the entire year so far: Kendrick Nunn, a hoped-for major offseason addition who came over from the Miami Heat in free agency in the summer, but suffered a bone bruise in the preseason that has cost him the entire year so far. His fellow Chicagoan, Anthony Davis, joined him in December with an MCL sprain.

Davis suffered his sprain on Dec. 17, and the team said on Dec. 18 that he would be reevaluated in four weeks, which would be Jan. 15. They said they will provide further updates at that time.

Meanwhile, Nunn — the team’s fifth-highest paid player, and one of only five Lakers not making the veteran’s minimum — has been out since near the end of the preseason with what the team has only called a “bone bruise” to this point.

Nunn was originally slated to be reevaluated on approximately Nov. 11, three weeks after he was originally ruled out (his original timetable was 2-3 weeks before reevaluation), but still has yet to return to the floor and the team has been mum on details about him publicly. He is reportedly targeting a January debut.

On this page, we will be tracking the latest updates the team or NBA insiders give on both players’ timelines. So bookmark this story, and stay tuned below for chronological dispatches on Davis and Nunn’s statuses as the latest information is reported and released while they work their way back from their respective injuries.

