Podcast: The Lakers aren’t talented enough to overcome Frank Vogel’s bad lineups

Over the last couple seasons, the Los Angeles Lakers’ starting lineups weren’t always the most productive groups, but the rest of the roster was talented enough to pick up the slack and really dominate when the groups that made the most sense finally got some time together.

Following another game in which the Lakers essentially started the night down double digits, Frank Vogel said the Lakers need to get off to better starts, without noting that he can impact that kind of thing. Honestly, even as someone who doesn’t think firing Vogel really fixes anything, this is a tough quote to defend.

Frank Vogel says the Lakers put up a "hell of a fight" to come back, but says they came up short due to their continuing slow starts.



"We have to have better starts. The last two games, we're playing uphill, and that makes things difficult." — Harrison Faigen (@hmfaigen) November 24, 2021

This week, I welcomed Harrison Faigen back onto “The Anthony Irwin Show” and, after a I gave a quick solo recap of the Lakers’ loss in New York, he and I guessed which might be the likelier scenario between the Lakers staying in range of the play-in tournament or climbing high enough in the standings to grab home-court advantage in at least the first round of the postseason.

The longer Harrison and I thought about it, the more we realized goes into any of the potential outcomes. Yes, the Lakers will get better as guys get healthier (hopefully) and more used to playing together, but so might other teams, and the schedule might not ever get any easier than it’s been thus far.

I also surprised Harrison with another hypothetical regarding Frank Vogel, and whether we think he’ll finish the season as Lakers head coach or if we’d take the field. He also gave his latest most embarrassing sports moment which happened all of roughly 24 hours ago.

