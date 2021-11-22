Podcast: Avery Bradley needs a demotion

As fans await a decision on LeBron James’ potential suspension (and it seems the league is perfectly happy dragging this out as long as it can and preferably after the Los Angeles Lakers play the New York Knicks on Tuesday), I welcomed Jacob Rude into the Lakers Lounge with Harrison Faigen once again out with an injury.

Quick aside: Even Kendrick Nunn thinks Harrison needs to be a little more available than he’s been this season.

Jacob and I start with the league’s impending decision on the penalties it will levy against various parties for their involvements in The Scuffle at Ceasar’s. The objectively most hilarious outcome here would be the NBA league office doing all its research all the way through the Lakers’ game in Madison Square Garden against New York and handing out James’ suspension as soon as it’s over and the TNT ratings are tallied.

So, given that both Jacob and I think James will eventually be suspended, we basically analyzed this situation with that in mind and carried forward, hoping some statement would be made while we recorded (it did not).

From there, we jumped into a discussion about the parts of the game that took place after James was shown the door and whether we think any of what led to the Lakers comeback is sustainable, or if it was just a matter of the Detroit Piston being really bad.

We wrapped up the show on Avery Bradley, who I don’t think should continue starting. The numbers with him aren’t great and I gave my theory why.

You can listen to the entire episode below, and to make sure you don’t miss a single one moving forward, subscribe to the Silver Screen and Roll podcast feed on iTunes, Spotify, Stitcher or Google Podcasts.

And for a short-form recap pod, check out Lakers Lowdown, in which Anthony Irwin recaps the previous day’s news and gets you ready for the day ahead in LakerLand, every weekday morning on the Silver Screen & Roll Podcast feed.