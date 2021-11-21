Podcast: Nearly another Malice in the Palace

Sunday’s showdown with the Lakers and Pistons will almost certainly go down as one of the most memorable of the season in many ways.

For one, and likely most notably, it featured a near redux of Malice at the Palace after an elbow from LeBron James bloodied Isaiah Stewart and led the latter to attempt to charge at the former multiple times. Once all the dust settled, Stewart had been escorted to the locker room — despite another attempt at charging the Lakers bench through the hallways and tunnel — and the refs had reviewed the footage, both players were ejected.

On the court, the Lakers were hardly any more appealing through the first three quarters, trailing 15 entering the fourth before an impressive comeback fueled by Carmelo Anthony, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook gave them a 121-116 victory.

On this week’s episode of ‘Can U Dig It,’ a podcast by the Silver Screen & Roll network, Jacob and Christian discuss the wild, wild events of Sunday’s game from the fight, the reaction by Stewart and what fueled the Lakers comeback in the fourth quarter.

The pair also discuss Frank Vogel’s future and how much he is to blame for the Lakers mediocre start to the season. They also discuss why the Lakers as a whole are still at .500 nearly a quarter of the way into the season and whether there’s light at the end of the tunnel following Sunday’s comeback victory.

You can listen to the full episode below

You can follow Jacob on Twitter at @JacobRude. You can follow Christian at @RadRivas.