Podcast: Can LeBron James returning fix the Lakers?

Following their 121-103 loss to the Chicago Bulls on Monday night, it was made abundantly clear that the Los Angeles Lakers are still trying to find their footing on both ends of the floor. The context to their losses this season are still worth considering given the injuries, new roster and number of games they’ve had to play in a short span, but so many of their losses have been laughably uncompetitive.

Basically, there is a lot of room for this team to get better, and at all levels, from the front office to the end of the bench, the Lakers have to improve, or we might be in the early stages of a sequel no one asked for to the 2012-2013 “Dwightmare” season.

Fortunately, good news is on the horizon with the report that LeBron James may make his return on Friday, so there should be an expected improvement in multiple areas. But to what degree he will be able to cover up the team’s current warts is still to be determined, all of which brings us to today’s podcast episode.

On this week’s edition of “Talk-O-Tuesday,” our hosts Alex Padilla and Alex Regla discussed their expectations for James’ upcoming return, the team’s sputtering offense, and then previewed the upcoming five-game road trip, outlining what they think would make for a successful stretch over the next few contests.

