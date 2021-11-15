Podcast: What could Anthony Davis have done better against the Bulls?

The Lakers were routed by the Bulls Monday, and the most interesting takeaway — other than every L.A.-based Bulls guard carrying out a personal vendetta against their hometown team — was the inability to Anthony Davis to exert his will against a relatively small Chicago lineup.

On the latest episode of “I Love Basketball”, a Silver Screen & Roll podcast, Sabreena Merchant and Austin Green (in his podcast debut, check him out!) discussed Davis’ ineffective performance in the loss to the Bulls, and tried to figure out where improvements can come from. They also went over whether the blame lies with the Lakers guards, the coaching staff, or Davis himself.

They then shared some love for Russell Westbrook’s outing, and also gave their thoughts on the newest iteration of the team’s starting lineup, each giving one specific change they would make before LeBron James is able to return. And because they couldn’t not talk about him, Sabreena and Austin recap the team’s excellent Alex Caruso tribute video, and the emotions of his return to Los Angeles.

