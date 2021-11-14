Podcast: The Lakers have a good guard problem

The Lakers are small, which is to say they’re a guard-heavy team. The good news is that all of them bring something of value to the team; the bad news is that there’s no way Frank Vogel can possibly play all of them.

Even if you were to operate under the assumption that Talen Horton-Tucker spends most of his time at small forward, where he started in his regular season debut on Sunday, there are still at least five guard that have strong cases for minutes behind and alongside Russell Westbrook: Malik Monk, Austin Reaves, Avery Bradley, Wayne Ellington and, to a lesser extent, Kent Bazemore. That’s not to mention Kendrick Nunn, who’s yet to make his regular season debut for the Lakers.

On today’s podcast, Christian and Jacob talk about what each guard brings to the table and give their best guesses at to what the guard rotation will be if this Lakers team is ever at full strength. They also discuss the uncertain future of Avery Bradley, whose contract becomes guaranteed on Jan. 10.

