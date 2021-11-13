LeBron James remains out vs. Spurs, Talen Horton-Tucker upgraded to probable

One day after head coach Frank Vogel revealed that LeBron James resumed on-court activities and was considered day-to-day moving forward, the superstar forward still remains out for Sunday’s game against the Spurs with his ab strain. Talen Horton-Tucker, though, appears set to make his regular season debut after recovering from thumb surgery.

LeBron James is still OUT tomorrow, but THT is now PROBABLE to make his return. pic.twitter.com/pQZs7GTlF1 — Harrison Faigen (@hmfaigen) November 13, 2021

Horton-Tucker hasn’t taken the court for the Lakers in a game since Oct. 8 against the Warriors in the preseason before undergoing surgery for a broken thumb. He was cleared for practice earlier this week and has ramped up his activity since.

As for James, despite returning to the court, his return will have to be delayed at least one more game. James has missed the last five games for the Lakers with his ab strain after helping lead the team to a win over Houston on Nov. 2. Since then, the Lakers have gone 2-3 in his absence with overtime wins over Charlotte and Miami but losses to Oklahoma City, Portland and Minnesota.

Avery Bradley is a new addition to the injury report with a left ankle sprain as he will be questionable for Sunday’s game. While minutes will be available to Horton-Tucker regardless, if Bradley misses the game, he could be thrust immediately into a large role for a Lakers team short on bodies.

Anthony Davis also remains probable with his right thumb sprain while Trevor Ariza (right ankle surgery), Kendrick Nunn (right knee bone bruise) and Austin Reaves (left hamstring strain) all are still out.

