Rob Lowe says Jeanie Buss calls him Pelinka ‘whenever she sees me’

While Rob Pelinka’s greatest gift that he’s brought to the Lakers is unquestionably the title in the 2019-20 season, his second-greatest gift has been the abundance of Rob Lowe jokes made at his expense. The striking resemblance between the Lakers general manager and the longtime actor and Laker fan has led to a plethora of jokes not just on social media, but in the Lakers front office itself.

During his appearance on the “Pardon My Take” podcast, Lowe actually said that he’s the subject of many a Pelinka joke himself from none other than Lakers owner Jeanie Buss.

“That’s all a Jeanie Buss thing. The Rob Pelinka thing, that’s a Jeanie Buss obsession. Whenever she sees me, she calls me Pelinka.”

Lowe has leaned into the bit of him being Pelinka’s twin multiple times over. Last year, Lowe pretended to be Pelinka at a Lakers season ticket holder event. Well before that in the months after being hired, Pelinka revealed a plan to prove he and Lowe were two separate people in inviting him to a game to be photographed together.

That, however, hasn’t happened yet. Which raises a lot of questions. Sure, the pandemic is a convenient and fair excuse for a fan not being seen with the general manager, but the two had multiple years before that to take this photo.

Perhaps they are simply one person and Buss is acutely aware of that. Or perhaps the pair are letting the joke continue to live because it’s hilarious. Either way, it’s a terrific visual to picture Buss intentionally calling Pelinka and Lowe by the opposite’s name to troll both.

