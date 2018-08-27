Lonzo Ball says he’s spoken to LeBron James a couple times; think the Lakers can do ‘something big this year’

In all the excitement from this eventful Los Angeles Lakers summer, it’s pretty insane how little we’ve heard from previous face-of-the-franchise, Lonzo Ball. Yes, he’s quiet by nature and especially in comparison to his father, but it’s still incredible how little we’ve heard from him.

He broke his relative silence over the weekend by hopping on an interview with LaVar to talk about the JBA with Elex Michaelson of Good Day L.A. Ball was asked about whether he’s had a chance to speak with LeBron and, in typical Lonzo fashion, didn’t give up much.

“I ran into him two times, but any time a player like that comes to the team obviously it’s going to spark something for sure. Guys have been in there working extra hard for him, and for themselves as well. We think we can do something big this year.”

The sentiment of guys working harder now that LeBron is on the team is worth noting. This isn’t to say that guys slacked off previously, or that they might have had LeBron not shown up, but more that James’ work ethic is going to be contagious because most of the young guys haven’t really seen what it takes to succeed at James’ level.

Once they get to see that up-close-and-personal, they can now really focus on matching James’ preparation.

Lonzo was also asked about what seeing James in Lakers purple and gold meant to him, and was once again his particularly eloquent and verbose self.

“I’m happy I get to play with him. I’m trying to get healthy and get back on the court.”

Riveting stuff.

Still, this does remind you that Lonzo’s first and foremost priority is to get healthy. The fit between him and James is going to take time, so the sooner the two can get on the court together, the better for everyone.