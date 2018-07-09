How to get Kawhi Leonard without giving up Brandon Ingram AND dumping Deng

Obviously this has to be a 3 team trade involving Lonzo

I think we have to get KL after what happened with PG, and all this talk about waiting for 2019 FA is bonkers, we don't have time to waste with Lebron already 33 years old.

But also, we don't need to rush and trade all our young assets and draft picks.

This deal assumes that 76 and celts don't offer as much as they can, cuz they will be able to offer much better packages asset-wise to the spurs

So, we find a third team in Orlando Magic - they desperately need a PG (so much that they are willing to make IT their starter) and they want to make way for Bamba to fully shine and play Gordon at the 4 - how do they do that?

In this trade Magic get Lonzo to maximize their bigs potential, while SA gets toolsy wing/big in Isaac, Fournier who can be more than a salary filler under Pop and developing wing in Kuz.

Also, Magic will send a top 5 protected 2019 pick that can be turned into a pick swap in 2020 if not conveyed by spurs in 2019

1)We get KL

2)Spurs do it for two young wings who can shine in spurs system and a valuable draft pick/swap

3)Orlando gets possible franchise PG in Lonzo who fits perfectly, (Deng's contact just swaps Fournier's deals which is a year longer) and while draft pick might hurt they do it for the positional fit and star potential in Ball. Also they might think they will be good in 2020, so that pick swap wont hurt them much.

I thin magic will take this deal in a heartbeat.

I know Spurs want much more for KL, but this might be the best offer (that doesn't include Lonzo to Spurs) they get.