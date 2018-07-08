Lakers vs. Bulls Final Score: Lakers outpace Bulls 69-60 behind strong play from Josh Hart

Josh Hart took control of the game, as the Los Angeles Lakers defeated the Chicago Bulls for their second straight victory to open the Las Vegas Summer League.

While Moritz Wagner and Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk continue to show the skills necessary to crack the rotation this season, Hart proved he deserves to be a starter for the Lakers.

Hart set the tone early for his summer league squad. The Fornite star demonstrated his ability to be a sniper from behind the arc, shooting quite well from behind the 3-point line, but also displayed that he could get to the rim whenever he wanted. While his 3-point stroke was what stood out tonight, Hart still did a great job crashing the glass, collecting 6 rebounds, and playing the role of facilitator, racking up 3 assists.

Now, while Hart was clearly the best player on the court against the Bulls, Mykhailiuk and Wagner did an incredible job of being his sidekicks.

Mykhailiuk continues to prove that he needs to be in the rotation this season. The rookie guard from Kansas kept shooting the lights out, shooting 6-12 from the floor and 2-6 from behind the 3-point line. Mykhailiuk also showed that he can be a plus on the defensive side of the floor but keeping up with defenders and pulling down two rebounds.

Wagner once again keep playing with energy and really impress his coaches with his play this summer. While, the German big man wasn’t able to really find his shoot from outside, he was still effective when attacking the rim. The rookie center also showed that he can be a positive influence on the defensive side of the ball pulling down 14 rebounds and coming up with two steals.

The Lakers proved that even in the summer league that defense is the key to victories. The purple and gold will look to continue their winning ways in Vegas against the Knicks on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.