Lakers vs. Sixers Final Score: Lakers roll 76ers with hot shooting 96-79

The Los Angeles Lakers took their first step in defending their Las Vegas Summer League championship with a victory against the Philadelphia 76ers by raining threes and playing aggressively on the defensive end.

Once again the team was lead by their summer stars Josh Hart, Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk and Moritz Wagner.

Hart proved to everyone, like Brandon Ingram last year, that he is just too good to be playing in July. The second year guard got to the rim with ease, shot well from beyond the arc and solid defensive play. Hart ended the game with 24 points on 9-15 shooting from the field and 2-3 shooting from behind the arc.

Mykhailiuk continued to make Laker fans fall in love with him. The rookie out of Kansas started the game with a nice step back jumper and followed that up with a bombardment of threes, finishing the contest shooting 50 percent from behind the 3-point line.

Wagner continued to endear himself to Lakers fans with his hustle, smooth moves and being an irritant to the opposing team. It wasn’t all positive for the Michigan rookie though, who still hasn’t found his shot since donning a Laker uniform, finishing 4-10 from the field.

Still, the Lakers held the Sixers to 38 percent shooting overall and 10. 3 percent from the three-point line. Zhaire Smith was the best for Philadelphia, showing off his elite athleticism to get to the basket, ending the game with 16 points.

The first game of the Las Vegas summer league was never in doubt, with the Laker lead staying in the double dights for most of the game. The purple and gold will look to keep the ball rolling in their second game fo the back-to-back in Las Vegas tomorrow night against the Chicago Bulls at 8:30 p.m.