Why Can't the Lakers Move Deng?

We've already seen Timofey Mozgov's bad contract moved three times...twice this offseason alone. And what did teams "demand" in order to take it?

D'Angelo Russell

Two second round picks (and dumping a disgruntled former star on an expiring contract)

Jerian Grant

Not exactly a King's ransom. So why can't the Lakers move Luol Deng? His contract is higher, but still comparable to Mozgov's. If that can be moved, why can't Deng's?

There are several possible explanations:

The Lakers don't want to take back salary - makes the most sense, but it's not realistic to think somebody will just take the contract off their hands, even if they're not demanding as much as we might have thought. If the salary coming back is expiring anyway, then there's no reason not to...even if it's more per year. They don't want to give away assets - again, makes a lot of sense, but when you look at other "assets" accepted with Mozgov's contract you have to wonder what's the ask? Second round picks? Take em. Unproven young talent? Not many Jerian Grants on the roster, but if that's all it takes then why not just pick one up? Deng just can't play anymore - neither can Mozgov. Clearly, that's not a hindrance. Teams just don't want to help the Lakers - this would be Pelinka's excuse, but c'mon now....if that was the case, they never would have moved Mozgov or Jordan Clarkson. Granted, teams aren't going to do the Lakers any favors, but if they make a reasonable offer....

So that's that. Package up a couple seconds. Pick up a contract-buyout if necessary. Work out a three team deal....

Make the call Youngblood!