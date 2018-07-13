Video: Svi Mykhailiuk hitting this insane, step-back jumper had the Lakers buzzing

Las Vegas — Los Angeles Lakers rookie Svi Mykhailiuk has begun to become adept at setting the internet ablaze, and after his ridiculous step-back jumper over LA Clippers reserve Thomas Wimbush in the team’s Thursday night win, he had his teammates in a tizzy, too.

”Oh, it was nasty. He had a lot of sauce on that one. That’s one of those ones where I was on the wing like ‘what the hel--ooookay!!!’ You know?” said Lakers guard Josh Hart. “I was a little wary of the shot at first, but he cashed it and I was hyped.”

Svi out here cooking dudes pic.twitter.com/bbXS9dhGIv — gifdsports (@gifdsports) July 13, 2018

Hart wasn’t the only teammate hyped about Mykhailiuk’s highlight play:

Svi more than just a shooter — kuz (@kylekuzma) July 13, 2018

As perhaps should be expected of the endlessly confident Mykhailiuk, he wasn’t overly impressed with himself.

”I had the ball and the guy just started pushing me, so I had to put a couple moves and just score,” Mykhailiuk said simply.

Also not blown away was his coach for Las Vegas Summer League, Miles Simon, who has grown used to Mykhailiuk doing the incredible on the basketball court over the last half-decade.

”Nothing that Svi does surprises me. I worked in TV for nine or ten years, and the last four or five I worked in the Big 12 conference. I’ve seen Svi since he was a freshman. I’ve seen him in practice, I’ve seen him in games. It’s not a surprise that he puts the ball on the floor,” Simon said.

“He’s a smooth athlete. He moves up and down really fluidly on the offensive end. He has a good handle, and he can create his own shot. I’ve been seeing those things before he got to the pros and now he’s just showing everybody else what he can do,” Simon continued.

And while neither Simon nor Mykhailiuk were as excited about the shot as Hart or Kuzma, the value of such confidently cashing jumpers like that goes beyond a viral social media highlight.

“When you have someone who can make shots like that, especially in the tough, gritty game like the one we just had, it makes things a lot easier,” Hart said.

If Mykhailiuk keeps making shots like this, the Lakers are going to have to find him minutes in the regular season rotation.

All quotes obtained firsthand unless otherwise noted. You can follow Harrison on Twitter at @hmfaigen.