The Los Angeles Lakers have been linked to plenty of players by NBA free agency rumors this summer, and the latest is restricted free agent forward Aaron Gordon, who Marc J. Spears of the Undefeated reports the Orlando Magic are hoping to retain.

Outside of the Magic, a source said another team to keep an eye on in regards to Magic RFA forward Aaron Gordon is the Los Angeles Lakers. Magic GM John Hammond has already told @TheUndefeated that the hope is to re-sign @UncleDrewFilm star long-term. https://t.co/qr2HFFrBd9 — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpearsESPN) July 1, 2018

The Lakers looking at Gordon the same year that Julius Randle is a restricted free agent continues a connection between the two forwards going back to the 2014 NBA Draft, when Gordon was taken with the No. 4 overall pick by the Orlando Magic while the Lakers took Randle with the No. 7 pick.

Gordon would be an interesting target for the Lakers, who would need the type of mobility he provides if they lose Randle in free agency. But even outside of retaining Randle or not, Gordon would be an excellent fit in Luke Walton’s offensive and defensive systems as a U of A alum versatile defender with multiple offensive skills.

With the Magic looking to retain Gordon, however, he may not realistically be gettable. As a restricted free agent, Orlando can match any offer for Gordon, so theoretically even if the Lakers gave him the maximum allowable amount they can, the Magic could still choose to keep him.

For now, despite all of the players they’re registering interest in, the Lakers seem to be in a holding pattern until it’s confirmed whether or not LeBron James will be joining their team.

Until then, it’s probably safe to take any reports of their interest in other players with a heavy grain of salt, because they likely won’t be pursuing them too hard until they figure out for sure if James will be coming aboard.

