The Lakers appear to have worked out projected lottery pick Lonnie Walker

The Los Angeles Lakers have already worked out a ton of players as they get ready for the the 2018 NBA Draft on June 21, and their pre-draft evaluation process will continue on Sunday with six more players. However, it looks as though not all of these workouts have been made public.

Earlier this month, the Lakers held a secret workout with three NBA draft hopefuls, but none of the invites were high profile names that the Lakers would consider taking on draft night.

However, a recent picture posted on Instagram by The Plug, a “sneaker marketplace” out of Reading, Pennsylvania, suggests that the Lakers might have hosted a second secret workout with University of Miami guard and Reading native Lonnie Walker.

If the Lakers did in fact host Walker for a workout, he would be the most highly touted prospect the front office has taken a look at thus far by a wide margin.

The 19-year-old, ranked No. 13 on Jonathan Givony of ESPN’s top 100 NBA prospects, is projected to be a lottery pick on draft night. Unless his medical reports reveal something concerning, there is only a small chance he falls to the Lakers, who have the No. 25 pick in the first round.

That means the front office is either just doing their due diligence or they’re open to the idea of trading up on draft night. This wouldn’t be the first time the Lakers have reportedly been interested in a high draft pick this year.

According to the aforementioned Givony, the Lakers are “rumored to be high” on projected top-three pick Luka Doncic and his potential fit alongside former No. 2 overall pick Lonzo Ball. While it’s unlikely they’ll move that high up in the upcoming draft, if at all, it wouldn’t be surprising to hear those are conversations the front office has had among themselves.

With the draft less than two weeks away, it’s going to be interesting to see what other news leaks out, but I’d bet on the Lakers standing pat when they’re on the clock on June 21.