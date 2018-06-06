NBA Trade Rumors: Spurs holding off on Kawhi Leonard talks until the 2018 NBA Draft

It’s been quiet on the Kawhi Leonard front for the Los Angeles Lakers as of late, and that could be because the San Antonio Spurs are not open to the possibility of trading the 26-year-old All-Star ... at least not yet.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, trade calls for Leonard “are not being entertained yet,” but could be in the near future (H/T Jeff Garcia of Spurs Zone).

“The Spurs haven’t forgotten [about Leonard]. They want to continue to build the organization around Kawhi Leonard. Gregg Popovich is going to sit down with Kawhi sometime between now and the draft ... San Antonio’s got to decide whether they want to offer him that five-year, $219 million ‘super max’ contract. No one else can pay him that much. But if San Antonio’s not willing to do that without watching him play another season, see him play more than nine games, well then Leonard might have a decision on whether or not he wants to play another year there.”

The meeting between Leonard and Popovich could set up another wild offseason, starting with the NBA Draft on June 21. However, it’s more likely that any reports that leak out of that meeting will just confirm the previous reports that have stated Leonard wants to try and make things work in San Antonio.

But anything can happen between now and that meeting, which is expected to happen some time this month. Until Leonard himself says he’s committed to the Spurs and/or signs an extension, the Lakers will surely be monitoring the situation in San Antonio.