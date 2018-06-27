NBA Rumors: Isaiah Thomas says LeBron James is ‘definitely’ signing with Lakers in comment on Snoop Dogg’s Instagram

It’s becoming impossible to go more than a few minutes before seeing the latest celebrity or NBA player predicting LeBron James will be a Laker offering their two cents on LeBron James’ destination this offseason. The latest such combination: Snoop Dogg and Isaiah Thomas.

Yeah, you read that right.

Snoop made the connection between LeBron rocking Chucks and his obviously inevitable decision to sign with the Lakers within a week (who wouldn’t, really?), which is fun by itself. A quick scroll through the comments reveals this:

It’s important to note that this is (very likely) just Thomas having a little fun (he said “lol,” after all), but still, what if it isn’t?

Poor Thomas. He very dearly appears to want to stick around with the Lakers, but it’s tough to see how he’d be back if his own prediction came to fruition given how things went while the two were teammates in Cleveland. And if it comes down to a choice between Thomas and James, well, best of luck moving forward, IT.

Really though, it’s getting hard not to connect the dots that might link LeBron to the Lakers at this point — and this isn’t even the typical tea leaf reading that involves a tinfoil hat and expectations just dying to be let down.

The list of people predicting LeBron will be a Lakers is starting to dwarf the list of those thinking he’ll either remain a Cleveland Cavalier or sign elsewhere. At the very least, most insiders seem to think there is a better chance than not that James winds up a Laker.

Still, it’s hard to believe that James would let anything through the cracks with a decision as big as this one. As fun as it might be to take into account the prognostication of various celebrities (many of whom are Laker fans, which seems worth mentioning), there’s nothing else that can be done but to wait this thing out and see where it all winds up.