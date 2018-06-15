In the week since the NBA finals, we’ve seen enough craziness that just about anything could pass as possible at this point. The owner of the Los Angeles Lakers sent out a cryptic tweet while in the same city as LeBron James and her explanation for it was “leather pants.” That happened.

Read that sentence again.

So, on today’s show, Pete and I take you through all the the Lakers-specific headlines. I’m of the opinion that you should always under-promise and over-perform but this is pretty much objectively the best show Pete and I have recorded together.

We start with Lonzo Ball and Kyle Kuzma’s rap beef that a member of the Lakers organization felt the need to quash in part because of the team’s pursuit of LeBron. (There’s another great sentence.)

Friends can obviously talk all the crap they want and it’s no one else’s business to judge what passes as okay in those interactions, but man, it’s hard to count joking about absentee fatherhood as “jokes the boys will tell.”

From there, we jump to Jeanie Buss’ cryptic tweet that “set Twitter ablaze.” We all know what that was about. If it actually was innocent, there would be no need to be cryptic, as Pete aptly points out.

Which brings us to LeBron. The Lakers are somehow the odds-on favorite to land James despite having won only 35 games last year. That’s pretty insane. We talk about how everything seems to be falling the Lakers’ way in this regard.

Finally, we talk about the draft and how it might be a good indicator of how the Lakers front office feels heading into free agency. Pete also answered an iTunes question.

