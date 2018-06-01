Josh Hart and Kyle Kuzma are already roasting future Laker LeBron James

In their rookie seasons with the Los Angeles Lakers, Josh Hart, Kyle Kuzma and Lonzo Ball made it very clear they have no problem with a little hazing in the locker room. Whoever the front office decides to bring in this summer, via the draft or free agency, is going to have to be okay with that too. If they’re lucky, LeBron James will be one of those players.

On Thursday, when James was playing in Game 1 of the 2018 NBA Finals, Hart tweeted about James, not in hopes of recruiting him to the Lakers, but to roast his ambitious take on the Cleveland Cavaliers’ now infamous pre-game suits. Viewer discretion is advised, because this suit is seriously ... interesting (via the NBA on TNT):

Brons arguably one of the best to ever do it but let us not ignore the trash fit he wore today — Josh Hart (@joshhart) June 1, 2018

Kuzma, who is usually the instigator in incidents like this and has in the past shown an enthusiasm for tampering, was instead thinking with his general manager cap. Rather than roasting James for leaving the house looking like Prince George, Kuzma reminded Hart that it’s in their best interest to play nice with James before this summer.

Shhhhh come on man no slander https://t.co/RS5I555F37 — kuz (@kylekuzma) June 1, 2018

Instead of yielding, Hart doubled down on his claim and threw shade at Kuzma in the process because Josh Hart never misses an opportunity to roast his teammates.

With all do respect. He’s the GOAT but that fit is some bs you would wear — Josh Hart (@joshhart) June 1, 2018

Depending on how things go with Cleveland in the Finals against the Golden State Warriors, James could very well be looking for a new home this summer. Hopefully a few tweets from the Lakers’ rookies don’t blow L.A.’s chances with the King.