2018 NBA Draft Rumors: An updating list of every player we know the Lakers have worked out before the draft

Los Angeles Lakers president of basketball operations Magic Johnson and general manager Rob Pelinka are going to have their hands full over the next several weeks as their preparation for the 2018 NBA Draft kicks into full swing.

The Lakers officially began their prep months and even years ago, with a dedicated scouting staff that’s more than aware of all the prospects available in the 2018 class and what they bring to the table.

However, this is the first chance the team will have to meet with and look at players they might be selecting up close and running through drills from their coaching staff.

Los Angeles held its first workout Thursday, May 3, meaning they have almost two months of these sessions before they will ultimately make their selections on June 21. This year, the Lakers have the 25th pick (due to their trade with the Cleveland Cavaliers) and 47th selection (which is the Denver Nuggets’ second-rounder).

2018 also marks the first time since 2014 that the Lakers don’t have a lottery pick, which means that the names on this list will be less prestigious than in year’s past.

However, given the front office’s success in finding above-average contributors and prospects like Kyle Kuzma, Josh Hart, Jordan Clarkson and others with later picks over the last several seasons, it’s by no means out of the question to think L.A. could find real value in what is widely considered a fairly deep draft pool of talent.

Here is a list of players the team has reportedly worked out, which will continue to update throughout the draft process:

