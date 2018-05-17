Last week we got confirmation that Los Angeles Lakers forward Brandon Ingram was already back in the gym getting ready for next season, and fittingly the stars of the team’s next draft class — Lonzo Ball, Kyle Kuzma and Josh Hart — weren’t far behind.

And given what we know about the Lakers’ plan to help Ball get stronger this summer, it makes sense that the team sent out a photo of him working with weights:

Meanwhile, it wouldn’t be a photo of Kuzma if he wasn’t shooting:

Coming back a whole different monster A post shared by Kyle Kuzma (@kuz) on May 17, 2018 at 3:31pm PDT

As could be expected, his teammates wasted no time in jumping in to make fun of him:

If it’s surprising that the always-ready-to-roast-Kuzma Hart wasn’t in on the fun there, it might have been because he was too busy getting his own offseason training in at his alma mater:

We working‼️ @shack_fit A post shared by Josh Hart (@jhart) on May 16, 2018 at 10:17am PDT

As has been said over and over this offseason, the summer is when this group of young Lakers can take the next step, and not just by adding a free agent or two. This team has so many young players that outperformed expectations last season, and if each of them come back with a few new tools in their toolbox, then the purple and gold are off to the races.

The only way Hart, Kuzma, Ball, Ingram and the rest of the young players can do that is by getting in the gym early and often over the summer. Or at least that would seem like the best way.

Whether or not this works won’t be clear until training camp or preseason, at the earliest, but it would seem to be a promising sign that so many of the players the Lakers are counting on to pan out are building good offseason workout habits so early.

