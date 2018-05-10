LaVar Ball suggests that the Lakers can help Lonzo Ball fix his shot by drafting LiAngelo and LaMelo Ball

The offseason is in full swing for the Los Angeles Lakers, so I’m sorry, but that means I’m going to write about LaVar Ball making another crazy proclamation about his son, Lonzo Ball.

Fresh on the heels of suggesting that Lonzo is already better than Kawhi Leonard, LaVar somehow managed to unleash an even more bananas assertion — that the Lakers signing his other sons, LiAngelo and LaMelo Ball, is the answer to fixing Lonzo’s shooting woes from his rookie season because their presence would make him more calm, I guess (via ESPN LA/Lonzo Wire):

“Boy can shoot the lights out. Somebody gotta be right, gotta have somebody to lean on,” LaVar said. “Gelo come in, ease that because every time he’s with his brothers, in 24 Hour Fitness or something, he doesn’t miss a shot. He knows he playing with them, he don’t miss a shot on the fact that his mind is eased, and that’s what Gelo will bring to it and Melo, the calmness, because when he’s with his brothers, he’s always calm.”

I don’t have stats on how Lonzo shoots when he’s calm vs. when he’s not, or how he shoots while playing with family members vs. not playing with family members, because apparently NBA.com isn’t good for anything.

This latest quote is proof LaVar’s act is quickly becoming performance art. Think about just how much context you would have to ignore to seriously compare an NBA player’s shooting in a 24 Hour Fitness to how they shot at the NBA level.

It brings to mind Ron Burgundy’s timeless line from “Anchorman” about being too impressed to be mad:

This quote is where LaVar jumps the LaShark. He has officially pooped in the fridge and eaten a whole wheel of cheese, and I can’t even be mad. That’s amazing.

You can follow Harrison on Twitter at @hmfaigen, or support his work via Venmo here or Patreon here.