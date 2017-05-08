Kobe Bryant crashed Shaquille O’Neal’s NBA 2K18 cover release

Shaquille O’Neal will be on the cover of NBA 2K18 and held a press conference to announce the big news. Unfortunately for Shaq, Kobe Bryant found out. Hilarity ensued.

The 2K18 cover will be his second ever for his career, having already graced it on 2K7, after being traded to the Miami Heat. In next year’s version of the game, people will be able to buy the game with him on the Heat or a Lakers special edition.

Shaq opens the presser by thanking his parents and coaches for their guidance which led him to the illustrious career that would earn him a retired jersey, statue and now this honor.

As his attention turns to what probably would have been his teammates, well, you’re just going to have to watch the video. But let’s just say we may have just learned that Shaq could have a Ron Burgundy moment on “Inside The NBA” if they really wanted to go that route.

Here’s the video:

And for those who wonder if this could actually work, here’s Charles Barkley.