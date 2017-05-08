People complain about and critique NBA players all the time, so sometimes it’s worth a reminder of just how much more talented they are than your average member of the population.

Today’s memory-jogging experience comes courtesy of none other than the Los Angeles Lakers’ own Jordan Clarkson, who savagely ended a poor man’s pickup career with a crossover dribble before setting up Metta World Peace for the easiest 3-pointer he got all year:

Let’s walk through this frame-by-frame.

So far so good. Random gym bro looks pretty confident, despite facing the prospect of the Lakers’ third-highest paid player bearing down on him (to be fair, he might’ve had a slightly better shot against the two more-highly paid ones).

Okay, reality has finally started to hit our unfortunate friend in the image above, right as Clarkson begins to roll downhill. He’s realized he may have bit off more than he can chew.

Clarkson has passed him by now. No shame in that though, he’s an NBA player! Just let him go and take the L, right?

Wrong. Our friend has come charging back into the picture. He gets an “A” for effort, at the very least.

Oh no... This is not good. Our pick-up basketball spirit animal is now on the ground, legs in the air. His teammate has suddenly appeared in the frame. This is bad. This is how you’re family starts refusing to go out in public with you anymore.

At least it can’t get any worse, right?

WRONG AGAIN, HYPOTHETICAL PERSON WHO KEEPS JINXING THIS FOR OUR POOR, FLOOR-BOUND FRIEND. Clarkson just passed the ball to Metta World Peace and walked away. Like he couldn’t even look at the carnage he had just wrought. That is one of the most disrespectful things I’ve ever seen on a basketball court.

The lesson, as always, is to never try to guard an NBA player. Enjoy the rest of your day, presumably without your ankles broken (unless you’re the guy in the video above, in which case, good job, good effort!).

Harrison Faigen is co-host of the Locked on Lakers podcast (subscribe here), and you can follow him on Twitter at @hmfaigen.