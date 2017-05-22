The New York Knicks could be on the verge of doing the entire NBA a favor by once again Knicks-ing (technical term).

Kristaps Porzingis has already shown his annoyance with Phil Jackson by skipping out on his exit interview, and instead of understanding that maybe he might’ve been in the wrong, Jackson turned around and let Porzingis’ favorite coach walk.

Good stuff, Phil!

The Lakers should look to take advantage of this latest example of the Knicks being the Knicks, as Anthony argues. Harrison is less optimistic. Shocker, we know.

To wrap the show, we update on the latest that could take place regarding Paul George this week. He’s reportedly considering his options, so we try to figure out what they might be.

