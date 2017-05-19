Lakers Roulette: Who is the Odd Young Player Out if the Lakers sign Paul George in 2018?

Paul George is reportedly "hell-bent" on coming to the Lakers. Now missing out on an All-NBA selection, he also misses out on an extra $30 million. So now let's assume that the Lakers do not trade for Paul George and he ends up either leaving Indiana or the team he is traded to for the Lakers in the summer of 2018. Now with several young players including the second pick in this year's draft, let's run through the candidates of which young player will be dumped to create roster space for Paul George in the starting lineup.

Contestant Number 1: D'Angelo Russell

Has there been a player for the Lakers that has gotten as much fodder thrown at him in recent years as D'Angelo Russell? Despite per-36 MPG numbers comparable to other all-star guards at the same age, Russell's stint so far has been very polarizing amongst everyone with half saying he can be the next great guard and the other half saying he is too lackadaisical and apathetic. If the Lakers' front office is split on him, they would consider moving him, right? Well, here is why he would not get moved to make room for Paul George: they have the same agent, Aaron Mintz. Agents are almost as important to woo as their clients are when recruiting assets in free agency and players usually have good relationships with one another when they have the same agent. Thus, I do not believe Russell is being moved.

Verdict: Safe

Contestant Number 2: Julius Randle

Julius Randle is a forward. Paul George is a forward. The Lakers would have to get rid of one of them right? Wrong. Like Russell and George, Randle's agent is also Aaron Mintz so the same applies for Randle as it does for Russell.

Verdict: Safe

Contestant Number 3: Ivica Zubac

With Russell and Randle both safe, does this mean Ivica Zubac is on the move? Well, the Lakers still need a center and adding Paul George and moving Randle to the 5 is not ideal. The Lakers still need rim protection and rebounding along with the ability to suck in the paint as a roll man. The same somewhat applies to Larry Nance, Jr. so also expect him to stay for now.

Verdict: Safe

Contestant Number 4: Brandon Ingram

So if Randle stays, that means Brandon Ingram needs to go if the Lakers are adding another forward right? Two things: Paul George can and has played the 2 in the past along with the fact that Ingram can bring up the ball, and it is reported by Kevin Ding of Bleacher Report that the Lakers are higher on Ingram than anyone currently in this draft. He is also working out with Kobe Bryant this summer which really helps his reputation with the Lakers' front office.

Verdict: Safe

Contestant Number 5: the Number 2 Pick (Probably Lonzo Ball)

Now we are getting close to the answer. With all of the above safe and no young players left to choose from, here is why we will not see the Lakers' number 2 pick (Lonzo Ball) play with Paul George on the Lakers. Magic Johnson reportedly does not see Lonzo Ball as the savior of this team and with all of the others possibly safe, it is tough to find a starting spot for him and any other prospect they choose if George becomes a Laker. Even though I believe he will be at the very least a solid NBA player and has star upside, he has very glaring (but fixable) flaws and Magic and Rob Pelinka might want to get more assets to build around Russell, George, Ingram, and Randle playing 1-4 respectively. I already wrote why the Lakers should trade down in the draft to get more assets and have more depth especially if they add Paul George. Whatever happens, I suspect it will not be as simple as just adding Ball and George and the Lakers go from there. Somebody is going to be the odd man out, and my theory is this current pick is that odd duck if we do not trade down. What do you guys think? Let me know below your theories.

Verdict: Goner